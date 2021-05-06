Vigil@nce - Python urllib http client: denial of service via an HTTP response with status 100

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Python.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/05/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger an endless loop in Python urllib http client by sending HTTP response with the status code 100, in order to trigger a denial of service.

