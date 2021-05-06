Vigil@nce - QEMU: memory overuse via usb-redir
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: QEMU.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/05/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an overload via usb-redir of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service.
