Vigil@nce - QEMU: memory overuse via usb-redir

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QEMU.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/05/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger an overload via usb-redir of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service.

