Vigil@nce - Python plistlib: overload via Apple Property List
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Python.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an overload via Apple Property List of Python plistlib, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter