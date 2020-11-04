Vigil@nce - RHEL 8: privilege escalation via gnome-settings-daemon
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via gnome-settings-daemon of RHEL 8, in order to escalate his privileges.
