Vigil@nce - PlRPC: code execution via Deserialized Request
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Deserialized Request of PlRPC, in order to run code.
