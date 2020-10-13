#BadNeighbor (CVE-2020-16899) DoS in Windows 10 and (CVE-2020=16898) vulnerability

October 2020 by Jeff Costlow, CISO at ExtraHop

Dubbed #BadNeighbor, the Windows 10 vulnerabilities Microsoft unveiled on October 13th would allow a hacker to exploit a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability to run malware or launch a denial of service (DoS) attack. Because of the nature of these attacks, it is extremely difficult to detect them using traditional security solutions like EDR and SIEM.

Security solutions focused on network detection and response have the unique ability to see these sorts of network attacks. Because this vulnerability attacks the IP stack in the kernel, other security solutions (like EDR and SIEM) are unlikely to detect these particular exploits. EDR solutions will only see the attack once the payload is executed and logs in a SIEM are unlikely to detect this vulnerability because messages (ICMP) are rarely logged.

Any organization using Windows 10 is vulnerable and should deploy the patch immediately to avoid compromise of their Windows 10 systems.