Vigil@nce - PAN-OS: privilege escalation via XML Injection

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Palo Alto Firewall PA***, PAN-OS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged

access/rights.

Provenance: physical access.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via XML Injection of PAN-OS, in order to escalate his privileges.

