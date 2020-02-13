Vigil@nce - PAN-OS: privilege escalation via XML Injection
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Palo Alto Firewall PA***, PAN-OS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged
access/rights.
Provenance: physical access.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via XML Injection of PAN-OS, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
