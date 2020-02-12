Vigil@nce - Aruba Intelligent Edge Switches: information disclosure via Web Management Interface

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: ArubaOS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 12/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Web Management Interface of Aruba Intelligent Edge Switches, in order to obtain sensitive information.

