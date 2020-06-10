Vigil@nce - PAN-OS: code execution via Management Interface Certificate Generator
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Palo Alto Firewall PA***, PAN-OS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Management Interface Certificate Generator of PAN-OS, in order to run code.
