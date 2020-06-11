Vigil@nce - JBoss RESTEasy: information disclosure via MediaTypeHeaderDelegate Injection
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: RESTEasy JBoss OpenSource, JBoss EAP by Red Hat, Red Hat SSO.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via MediaTypeHeaderDelegate Injection of JBoss RESTEasy, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter