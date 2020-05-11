Vigil@nce - Oracle iPlanet Web Server: two vulnerabilities
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Oracle iPlanet Web Server, Oracle Web Tier.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Oracle iPlanet Web Server.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
