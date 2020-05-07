Vigil@nce - OpenStack Keystone: privilege escalation via the EC2 API Signature TTL
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via EC2 API of OpenStack Keystone, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter