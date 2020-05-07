Vigil@nce - slirp4netns: use after free via ip_reass

July 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/05/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via ip_reass() of slirp4netns, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

