Vigil@nce - OpenSSL: buffer overflow via EVP_XUpdate

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Blue Coat CAS, ProxySG par Blue Coat, SGOS by Blue Coat, Broadcom Content Analysis, ProxySG by Symantec, SGOS by Symantec, Debian, AIX, IBM i, Nodejs Core, OpenSSL, openSUSE Leap, stunnel, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu, VxWorks.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via EVP_XUpdate of OpenSSL, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

