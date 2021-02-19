Vigil@nce - ansible-base: information disclosure via no_log Parameters

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ansible Base, Ansible precise.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via no_log Parameters of ansible-base (which were named Ansible before version 2.10), in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...