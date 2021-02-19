Vigil@nce - ansible-base: information disclosure via no_log Parameters
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ansible Base, Ansible precise.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via no_log Parameters of ansible-base (which were named Ansible before version 2.10), in order to obtain sensitive information.
