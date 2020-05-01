Vigil@nce - OVMF: use after free via TRB Creation

July 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 01/05/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via TRB Creation of OVMF, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...