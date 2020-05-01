Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: privilege escalation via SELinux/netlink
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 01/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via SELinux/netlink of the Linux kernel, in order to escalate his privileges.
