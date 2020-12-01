Vigil@nce - Node.js y18n: privilege escalation via Prototype Pollution
February 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive, RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data creation/edition.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 01/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Prototype Pollution of Node.js y18n, in order to escalate his privileges.
