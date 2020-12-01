Vigil@nce - Node.js y18n: privilege escalation via Prototype Pollution

February 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nodejs Modules not comprehensive, RHEL.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data creation/edition.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 01/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Prototype Pollution of Node.js y18n, in order to escalate his privileges.

