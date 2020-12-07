Vigil@nce - Node.js chart.js: privilege escalation via Prototype Pollution
February 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Tivoli Storage Manager, Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Prototype Pollution of Node.js chart.js, in order to escalate his privileges.
