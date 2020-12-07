Vigil@nce - Node.js chart.js: privilege escalation via Prototype Pollution

February 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Tivoli Storage Manager, Nodejs Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Prototype Pollution of Node.js chart.js, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

