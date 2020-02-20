Vigil@nce - Netty: overload via SSLv2Hello SslHandler
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an overload via SSLv2Hello SslHandler of Netty, in order to trigger a denial of service.
