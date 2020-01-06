Vigil@nce - NetHack: buffer overflow via Configuration File

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 06/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via Configuration File of NetHack, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...