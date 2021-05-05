Vigil@nce - Mozilla Firefox and Thunderbird on Windows: privilege escalation via the upgrade service
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, Firefox, Thunderbird.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/05/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can tamper with the upgrade service of Mozilla Firefox on Windows.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
