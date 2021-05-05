Vigil@nce - Kubernetes: privilege escalation
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Kubernetes.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, data flow.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/05/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Kubernetes, in order to escalate his privileges.
