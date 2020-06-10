Vigil@nce - McAfee VirusScan Enterprise: three vulnerabilities
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: VirusScan.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of McAfee VirusScan Enterprise.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter