Vigil@nce - McAfee Application and Change Control: privilege escalation via Installer Package Control
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: MAC.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: privileged shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Installer Package Control of McAfee Application and Change Control, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
