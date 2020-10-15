Vigil@nce - Junos OS NFX350: information disclosure via Readable Password Hashes

October 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Junos OS, NFX-Series.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5). Creation date: 15/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Readable Password Hashes of Junos OS NFX350, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

