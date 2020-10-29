Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: overload via KVM Ioapic Lazy EOI
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 29/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an overload via KVM Ioapic Lazy EOI of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service.
