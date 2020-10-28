Vigil@nce - Junos OS SRX/NFX: denial of service via Local CLI Command
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Junos OS, NFX-Series, SRX-Series.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Local CLI Command of Junos OS SRX/NFX, in order to trigger a denial of service.
