Vigil@nce - LibreSSL: denial of service via Disabled Peer Verification
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: OpenBSD, Unix (platform) not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on client.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Disabled Peer Verification of LibreSSL, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter