Vigil@nce - GST: information disclosure via Internet Connection

July 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Internet Connection of GST, in order to obtain sensitive information.

