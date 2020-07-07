Vigil@nce - GST: information disclosure via Internet Connection
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Internet Connection of GST, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
