Vigil@nce - Intel processors: information disclosure via PlunderVolt
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: HP ProLiant.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can alter the power voltage of some Intel processors, in order to obtain sensitive information (VIGILANCE-ACTU-6179).
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
