Vigil@nce - Intel processors: information disclosure via PlunderVolt

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: HP ProLiant.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can alter the power voltage of some Intel processors, in order to obtain sensitive information (VIGILANCE-ACTU-6179).

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...