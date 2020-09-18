Vigil@nce - InspIRCd: use after free via pgsql sqlauth/sqloper Modules

November 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/09/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via pgsql sqlauth/sqloper Modules of InspIRCd, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...