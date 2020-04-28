Vigil@nce - IBM WebSphere Application Server: information disclosure
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Rational ClearCase, Tivoli System Automation, WebSphere AS Traditional.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of WebSphere Application Server, in order to obtain sensitive information.
