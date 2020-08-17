Vigil@nce - HtmlUnit: code execution via Invalid Rhino Initialization
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Invalid Rhino Initialization of HtmlUnit, in order to run code.
