Vigil@nce - cURL: information disclosure via CURLOPT_CONNECT_ONLY
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: cURL, Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via CURLOPT_CONNECT_ONLY of cURL, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
