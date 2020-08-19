Vigil@nce - cURL: information disclosure via CURLOPT_CONNECT_ONLY

October 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: cURL, Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/08/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via CURLOPT_CONNECT_ONLY of cURL, in order to obtain sensitive information.

