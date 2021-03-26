Vigil@nce - HPE ProLiant: information disclosure via iLO Serial Number

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: HP ProLiant.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 26/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via iLO Serial Number of HPE ProLiant, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

