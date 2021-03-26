Vigil@nce - HPE ProLiant: information disclosure via iLO Serial Number
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: HP ProLiant.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via iLO Serial Number of HPE ProLiant, in order to obtain sensitive information.
