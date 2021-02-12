Vigil@nce - Adminer: information disclosure via Error Page SSRF
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Adminer, Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Error Page SSRF of Adminer, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
