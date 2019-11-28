Vigil@nce - HPE ProLiant: information disclosure via ST TPM ECDSA Signature Generation
January 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: HP ProLiant.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via ST TPM ECDSA Signature Generation of HPE ProLiant, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter