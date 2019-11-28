Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: use after free via rwsem_down_write_slowpath
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Linux.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via rwsem_down_write_slowpath() of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
