Vigil@nce - Ghostscript: buffer overflow via jbig2_image_compose
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via jbig2_image_compose() of Ghostscript, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter