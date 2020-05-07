Vigil@nce - GNU Mailman: Cross Site Scripting via Options Content Injection

July 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: client access/rights, data creation/edition.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/05/2020.

Revision date: 08/05/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Options Content Injection of GNU Mailman, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...