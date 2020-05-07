Vigil@nce - GNU Mailman: Cross Site Scripting via Options Content Injection
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights, data creation/edition.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/05/2020.
Revision date: 08/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Options Content Injection of GNU Mailman, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
