Vigil@nce - FreeBSD: read-write access via Jail Allow.mount

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: FreeBSD.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: privileged shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/04/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Jail Allow.mount of FreeBSD, in order to read or alter data.

