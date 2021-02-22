Vigil@nce - zstd: file reading via Race Condition
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a file via Race Condition of zstd, in order to obtain sensitive information.
