Vigil@nce - Fortigate SSL VPN: privilege escalation via Credential Plaintext Storage
February 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FortiGate, FortiGate Virtual Appliance, FortiOS.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Credential Plaintext Storage of Fortigate SSL VPN, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter