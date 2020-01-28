Vigil@nce - Fortigate SSL VPN: privilege escalation via Credential Plaintext Storage

February 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: FortiGate, FortiGate Virtual Appliance, FortiOS.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 28/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Credential Plaintext Storage of Fortigate SSL VPN, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...