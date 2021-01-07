Vigil@nce - FasterXML Jackson Databind: code execution via org.apache.tomcat.dbcp.dbcp2.datasources

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Tivoli Storage Manager.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via org.apache.tomcat.dbcp.dbcp2.datasources of FasterXML Jackson Databind, in order to run code.

