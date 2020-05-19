Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP: physical memory corruption via Rowhammer

June 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/05/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a physical memory corruption via a Rowhammer like attack against F5 BIG-IP, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

