Vigil@nce - Check Point Security Gateway: lack of enforcemetn of authentication rules
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Check Point Security Gateway, in order to escalate his privileges. Impacted products: GAiA, CheckPoint IP Appliance, CheckPoint Power-1 Appliance, SecurePlatform, CheckPoint Security Appliance, CheckPoint Security Gateway.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions about authentication modes for access to Check Point Security Gateway.
