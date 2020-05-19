Vigil@nce - Check Point Security Gateway: lack of enforcemetn of authentication rules

June 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions of Check Point Security Gateway, in order to escalate his privileges. Impacted products: GAiA, CheckPoint IP Appliance, CheckPoint Power-1 Appliance, SecurePlatform, CheckPoint Security Appliance, CheckPoint Security Gateway.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/05/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions about authentication modes for access to Check Point Security Gateway.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...