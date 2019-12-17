Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP LTM: denial of service via HTTP/2 Ping Flood

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via HTTP/2 Ping Flood of F5 BIG-IP LTM, in order to trigger a denial of service.

