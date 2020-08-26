Vigil@nce - F5 BIG-IP: Cross Site Request Forgery
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of F5 BIG-IP, in order to force the victim to perform operations.
