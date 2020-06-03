Vigil@nce - Drupal Services: privilege escalation via Taxonomy Term
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Taxonomy Term of Drupal Services, in order to escalate his privileges.
